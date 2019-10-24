Politics
Parli election 2019 results: Dhananjay Munde of NCP leads Pankaja Munde of BJP
Updated : October 24, 2019 11:27 AM IST
The Maharashtra and Haryana elections were the first since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's crushing win in the general elections in May and the ruling BJP is widely expected to sweep both the states.
While Dhananjay Munde has secured 33,601 votes, Pankaja has secured 26,666.
Maharashtra Women and Child Welfare Minister Pankaja Munde, daughter of BJP veteran late Gopinath Munde, was locked in a fierce battle with cousin Dhananjay Munde, who had lost to her in 2014 assembly elections.
