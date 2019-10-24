Politics

Parli election 2019 results: Dhananjay Munde of NCP leads Pankaja Munde of BJP

Updated : October 24, 2019 11:27 AM IST

The Maharashtra and Haryana elections were the first since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's crushing win in the general elections in May and the ruling BJP is widely expected to sweep both the states.

While Dhananjay Munde has secured 33,601 votes, Pankaja has secured 26,666.