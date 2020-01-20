Politics
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020: Here are the highlights from PM Modi's interaction with students, teachers
Updated : January 20, 2020 01:30 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with students and teachers at the third edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha at Delhi's Talkatora Indoor Stadium.
There must be a technology-free hour every day, says PM Modi to students at Pariksha Pe Charcha.
