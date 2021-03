Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Monday moved the Supreme court seeking a CBI probe into alleged corrupt malpractices by Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

He also filed a petition before the Supreme Court about his transfer to Home Guard Department by the Maharashtra government. Singh sought quashing of order transferring him claiming it to be "arbitrary" and "illegal"

Earlier in the day, NCP president Sharad Pawar said that the allegations levelled by former Singh against Deshmukh are fabricated.

Questioning the timing of Singh's allegations, Pawar said, “If you see the former Commissioner's letter, he mentions that in mid-February he was informed by certain officers that they got such and such instructions from Home Minister...From 6th-16th Feb, Mr Deshmuklh was admitted in the hospital because of Corona."

Pawar also ruled out Deshmukh’s resignation and said he will continue as the state Home Minister.

The Maharashtra government on March 17 transferred Singh from the post and appointed senior IPS officer Hemant Nagrale, who was holding additional charge of Maharashtra DGP, as the new commissioner of Mumbai Police.

In the eight-page letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Singh alleged that Deshmukh used to call police officers to his official residence and give them a "collection target" from bars, restaurants and other establishments.

