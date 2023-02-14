Pappu Yadav survives accident on Arrah-Buxar highway

Former MP and Jan Adhikar Party President Pappu Yadav narrowly survived a road accident on the Ara-Buxar National Highway late Tuesday night. A total of 11 people were injured, including senior party leaders, two Bihar Military Police personnel and the driver. They were rushed to the nearest hospital.

JAP's Buxar district president Sunil Kumar was among those injured, per an ANI report.

According to a News18 report, Yadav, officially known as Rajesh Ranjan, and his team were on their way to attend a wedding in Buxar's Purva village when the accident occurred near the Devkuli village under the Brahmapur police station area of the district.

Locals in the area noticed the accident and reported it to the police, ANI reports. Vans from the Brahmapur and Shahpur police stations responded to the call.

Earlier that evening, Yadav had tweeted a video of him meeting the family in Mubarakpur whose son was beaten to death by criminals.

On the road, a truck overtook the former Lok Sabha member's convoy, leading to a collision that caused severe damage to both the vehicles. Cars in Yadav's convoy were also badly damaged.

Yadav said that the overloaded truck was continuously trying to overtake their car, moving back and forth. He added that if his driver had not acted quickly, the accident could have been much worse.