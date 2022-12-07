Paonta Sahib Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Paonta Sahib constituency of Himachal Pradesh, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Paonta Sahib is an assembly constituency in the Sirmour district in the Upper Himachal region of Himachal Pradesh. The Paonta Sahib legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on November 12, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the General/Scheduled Caste category and falls in the Shimla Lok Sabha constituency.

Kirnesh Jung from Congress and Sukh Ram from BJP are contesting for the seat. Manish Thakur, who is contesting on an AAP ticket, was the former State Youth President for Congress. He switched to AAP in March this year. BSP's Seema, one of the few female candidates, is also a contender for this seat.

In the December 2017 Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Paonta Sahib was won by Sukh Ram of the BJP. Sukh Ram defeated Congress leader Kirnesh Jung.

Before that, in the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by Kirnesh Jung, who had contested as an independent candidate.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Sukh Ram garnered 36,011 votes, securing 58.59 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 12,619 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 20.71 percent. This was the fourth-highest victory margin in the state that year.

The total number of voters in the Paonta Sahib constituency stands at 85540.