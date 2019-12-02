#GDP#Zee#Maharashtra
Pankaja Munde removes BJP from Twitter account, may join Shiv Sena soon

Updated : December 02, 2019 11:30 AM IST

Pankaja Munde had constested the Parli assembly seat in October's election and lost to her cousin Nationalist Congress Party's Dhananjay Munde by more than 30,000 votes.
The BJP had contested October elections with the Shiv Sena, emerging as the single-largest party with 105 MLAs, while the latter won 56.
The three-decade old alliance broke over power-sharing talks and the Shiv Sena eventually forming the government in alliance with the NCP and the Congress.
