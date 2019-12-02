Pankaja Munde not quitting BJP, says Maharashtra party chief Chandrakant Patil
Updated : December 02, 2019 03:10 PM IST
Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil also refuted Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's claim that many leaders were keen on joining the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.
Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said BJP leaders are in touch with Pankaja Munde.
Pankaja Munde removed all details from her Twitter bio, including the word 'BJP' and description of her political journey, on Monday.
