Politics
Pankaja Munde is not quitting BJP, to hold fast on January 27 in Aurangabad
Updated : December 12, 2019 04:12 PM IST
Pankaja Munde was addressing a rally at Beed in Maharashtra to commemorate the birth anniversary of her late father Gopinath Munde.
Pankaja's recent actions, particularly a controversial post on Facebook, fuelled speculation about her future in the BJP.
Pankaja isn’t happy with many in the party is an open secret after she lost the Parli assembly seat to her estranged cousin and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde.
