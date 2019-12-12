Pankaja Munde is not quitting BJP, to hold fast on January 27 in Aurangabad

Dispelling speculation over her future in the Bharatiya Janata Party, Pankaja Munde on Thursday said she will not leave the party. Munde was addressing a rally at Beed in Maharashtra to commemorate the birth anniversary of her late father Gopinath Munde.

Munde, however, announced that she will hold a day-long hunger strike in Aurangabad on January 27 to draw the attention of the leadership towards the issue of Marathwada.

"I will not leave the party. I will hold a day-long hunger strike in Aurangabad on 27 January, 2020," news agency ANI quoted her as saying.

"I will hold a day-long hunger strike in Aurangabad. This will not be against any party or individuals. It will be a symbolic hunger strike to attract the attention of the leadership towards the issue of Marathwada," she said.

Munde's recent actions, particularly a controversial post on Facebook, fuelled speculation about her future in the BJP.

Along with her tweets congratulating Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray after the latter took oath as Maharashtra chief minister and subsequently, the removal of the Lotus symbol from her Twitter bio further added fuel to the fire.

That Pankaja isn’t happy with many in the party is not a secret after she lost the Parli assembly seat to her estranged cousin and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde. She even stated that some BJP leaders colluded with Dhananjay as they didn’t want her to win the seat.