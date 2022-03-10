Paniyara Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Paniyara Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Paniyara is an assembly constituency in the Maharajganj district, in the North East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Paniyara legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 3, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Maharajganj Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Paniyara was won by Gyanendra of the BJP.

He defeated BSP's Ganesh Shanker Pandey.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Deo Narayan Urf G M Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Gyanendra garnered 119308 votes, securing 48.92 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 67491 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 27.67 percent.

The total number of voters in the Paniyara constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.