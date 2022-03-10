Panaji Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Panaji Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Panaji is an assembly constituency in the North Goa district, in the North Goa region of the state of Goa.

The Panaji legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is for the General category and it falls in the North Goa Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Goa Legislative Assembly elections, Panaji was won by Sidharth Sripad Kuncalienker of the BJP. He defeated UGP's Atanasio J Monserrate. Before that, in the 2012 Goa vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Manohar Parrikar.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Sidharth Sripad Kuncalienker garnered 7924 votes, securing 45.7 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 1069 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 6.17 percent.

The total number of voters in the Panaji constituency stands at 22489 with 10619 male voters and 11870 female voters.

The Panaji constituency has a literacy level of 89.57 percent.