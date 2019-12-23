Politics
Pan-India NRC: Conflicting messages from the BJP
Updated : December 23, 2019 06:25 PM IST
BJP national vice president Shivraj Singh Chouhan alleged that the Congress was trying to create confusion among people over CAA and NRC
Discussions about the NRC are going on and suggestions have been sought, said Chouhan
PM has not said NRC will not be started. He has only said NRC is not started, said Muralidhar Rao
