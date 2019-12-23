Pan-India NRC: Conflicting messages from the BJP

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought to allay apprehensions on the National Register of Citizens, senior BJP leaders have sent out conflicting messages on the subject.

At a press conference in Jaipur, BJP national vice president Shivraj Singh Chouhan alleged that the Congress was trying to create confusion among people over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and NRC.

“Discussions about the NRC are going on and suggestions have been sought but confusion is being created. The NRC will also be implemented but after detailed discussions,” he said.

On Sunday, PM Modi had said at a rally in Delhi, "Since my government first came to power in 2014, I want to tell 130 crore countrymen, there has never been a discussion on this NRC."

The prime minister had noted that the exercise was done only in Assam due to a Supreme Court order.

Meanwhile, the national general secretary of BJP, Muralidhar Rao has tried to clarify the prime minister’s statement.