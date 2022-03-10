Palia Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Palia Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Palia is an assembly constituency in the Kheri district, in the Awadh region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Palia legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 23, 2022.

The assembly seat is for the General category and it falls in the Kheri Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Palia was won by Harvinder Kumar Sahani of the BJP.

He defeated INC's Saif Ali Naqvi.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Harvindar Kumar Sahani Alias Romi Sahani.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Harvinder Kumar Sahani garnered 118069 votes, securing 50.94 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 69228 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 29.87 percent.