Palampur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Palampur constituency of Himachal Pradesh, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Palampur is an assembly constituency in the Kangra district in the Lower Himachal region of Himachal Pradesh. The Palampur legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on November 12, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and falls in the Kangra Lok Sabha constituency. Congress has fielded incumbent Ashish Butail, whereas BJP has given a ticket to Trilok Kapoor. Sanjay Bhardwaj is representing AAP here. Palampur is currently a Congress stronghold, with the BJP has won the seat only once in the last three decades.

In the December 2017 Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Palampur was won by Ashish Butail of the Congress. Ashish Butail defeated BJP leader Indu Goswami.

.Assembly election year Winning Party Margin of victory 2012 INC 19.4% 2017 INC 8.54% 2022 TBA TBA

Before that, in the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by Congress' Brij Behari Lal Butail.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Ashish Butail garnered 24,252 votes, securing 47.18 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 4,324 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 8.54 percent.

The total number of voters in the Palampur constituency stands at 78,449.