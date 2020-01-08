#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Pakistan's parliament approves extending term of army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa

January 08, 2020

Pakistan has been ruled by the military for about half its history and tensions between governments and the top generals often dominates politics.
The government cited a worsening national security situation with old rival India as justification for the extension for Bajwa at the end of the usual three-year term.
Critics of Prime Minister Imran Khan say his government, unlike its immediate predecessor, enjoys the support of the military, which is why it approved Bajwa's extension in August, triggering a constitutional furore.
