Pakistan's parliament approves extending term of army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa
Updated : January 08, 2020 10:24 AM IST
Pakistan has been ruled by the military for about half its history and tensions between governments and the top generals often dominates politics.
The government cited a worsening national security situation with old rival India as justification for the extension for Bajwa at the end of the usual three-year term.
Critics of Prime Minister Imran Khan say his government, unlike its immediate predecessor, enjoys the support of the military, which is why it approved Bajwa's extension in August, triggering a constitutional furore.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more