A Pakistani news channel has fallen prey to the modern scourge of fake news. Dawn falsely broadcast that the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has died of coronavirus.

Johnson remains in intensive care unit at St Thomas’ Hospital in London, battling coronavirus. He was “responding to treatment”, according to a BBC report.

Dawn broadcast the supposed death of Johnson, citing a supposed BBC breaking news Twitter account which has since been deleted. The producers at the Pakistani news channel appear to have been duped by a fake Twitter account that ripped off the BBC Breaking News account.

While the BBC’s account goes by the handle @BBCBreaking, the imitation account went by @BBCbreaki. It also didn’t carry the blue tick of a verified Twitter account.

Johnson remains hospitalised.

Incidentally, Johnson’s pregnant girlfriend Carrie Symonds has also contracted coronavirus and is in self isolation.

The United Kingdom is one of the worst-affected countries by the virus. It has recorded over 60,000 positive cases and more than 7,000 deaths due to COVID-19, the disease that results from coronavirus.

One study has predicted that the UK will be the worst-affected region in Europe. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) has estimated 66,000 deaths in the UK by August.