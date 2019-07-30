#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Pakistani army plane crashes into homes, killing at least 17

Updated : July 30, 2019 08:09 AM IST

Fires, damaged homes, and debris were visible in Mora Kalu village on the outskirts of Rawalpindi after daybreak. Troops and police cordoned off the residential area to search for plane debris and investigative evidence after the rescue efforts had ended.
Five soldiers, including two army pilots, and at least 12 civilians were killed, the military said in a statement.
Residents say they woke up when they heard an explosion and saw debris of a burning plane near their homes. Army helicopters were seen hovering over the crash site later.
