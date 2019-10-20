Politics
Pakistan will achieve all FATF targets in time, says Shah Mehmood Qureshi
Updated : October 20, 2019 04:34 PM IST
The Pakistan government will achieve all targets sets by the Financial Action Task Force in time to get the country out of the anti-money laundering watchdog's grey list, foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said as he accused India of trying to blacklist it.
Qureshi's remarks came after the Paris-based FATF put Pakistan on notice on Friday, warning that it will be blacklisted if it does not control terror funding by February.
