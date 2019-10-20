#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
Pakistan will achieve all FATF targets in time, says Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Updated : October 20, 2019 04:34 PM IST

The Pakistan government will achieve all targets sets by the Financial Action Task Force in time to get the country out of the anti-money laundering watchdog's grey list, foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said as he accused India of trying to blacklist it.
Qureshi's remarks came after the Paris-based FATF put Pakistan on notice on Friday, warning that it will be blacklisted if it does not control terror funding by February.
Pakistan will achieve all FATF targets in time, says Shah Mehmood Qureshi
