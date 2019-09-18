Pakistan urges international community to take serious cognizance of India's statement on PoK
Updated : September 18, 2019 06:49 AM IST
Pakistan said "irresponsible and belligerent" statements from New Delhi have the potential to further escalate tensions and seriously jeopardise peace and security in the region.
Pakistan's statement came hours after India said PoK is its part and one day it expects to have "physical jurisdiction" over it.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more