Pakistan to grant consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav by Friday

Updated : August 01, 2019 04:17 PM IST

Jadhav, 49, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" in April 2017 following which India had moved the International Court of Justice (ICJ), seeking a stay on his death sentence and further remedies.

India maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy.