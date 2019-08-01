Business
Pakistan to grant consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav by Friday
Updated : August 01, 2019 04:17 PM IST
Jadhav, 49, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" in April 2017 following which India had moved the International Court of Justice (ICJ), seeking a stay on his death sentence and further remedies.
India maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy.
The move comes two weeks after the ICJ ordered Pakistan on July 17 to undertake an "effective review and reconsideration" of the conviction and sentence of Jadhav and also to grant consular access to India without further delay.
