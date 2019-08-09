#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Pakistan to ban all cultural exchanges with India, says report

Updated : August 09, 2019 11:54 AM IST

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Thursday launched a national slogan 'Say No to India', Dawn newspaper reported.
Pakistan termed the Indian action as "unilateral and illegal", and said it will take the matter to the UN Security Council.
"No Indian film will be screened in any Pakistani cinema. Drama, films and Indian content of this kind will be completely banned in Pakistan," Firdous Ashiq Awan tweeted.
Pakistan to ban all cultural exchanges with India, says report
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Total promoter pledge valuation of these ten companies touches Rs 1 lakh crore

Total promoter pledge valuation of these ten companies touches Rs 1 lakh crore

Jockey innerwear maker Page Industries hits 52-week low on weak Q1

Jockey innerwear maker Page Industries hits 52-week low on weak Q1

Cummins India sees many headwinds, says things unlikely to improve over next 2 quarters

Cummins India sees many headwinds, says things unlikely to improve over next 2 quarters

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV