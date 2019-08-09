Pakistan to ban all cultural exchanges with India, says report
Updated : August 09, 2019 11:54 AM IST
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Thursday launched a national slogan 'Say No to India', Dawn newspaper reported.
Pakistan termed the Indian action as "unilateral and illegal", and said it will take the matter to the UN Security Council.
"No Indian film will be screened in any Pakistani cinema. Drama, films and Indian content of this kind will be completely banned in Pakistan," Firdous Ashiq Awan tweeted.
