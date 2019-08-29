Pakistan test fires surface-to-surface ballistic missile named Ghaznavi

Pakistan's military successfully carried out a training launch of a surface-to-surface ballistic missile on Thursday, at a time of heightened tension with neighbouring India over the disputed region of Kashmir, a spokesman said.

"Pakistan successfully carried out night training launch of ... missile Ghaznavi capable of delivering multiple types of warheads," the spokesman for the armed forces, Major General Asif Ghafoor, said on Twitter.



The exercise came as hostility between Pakistan and India has increased following India's revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, the cause of two of their three wars.