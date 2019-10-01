#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
10 things you need to know before the opening bell
Asian shares, yuan off to calm start; focus on China
Oil recovers from two-week low; US-China trade war caps gains
Rupee trades cautious against US dollar in early trade
Home Politics
Politics

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over deadly cross-border shelling in Kashmir

Updated : October 01, 2019 07:42 AM IST

Pakistan's government on Monday summoned India's top diplomat in the country over accusations of deadly shelling by India in Kashmir, as tensions run high between the nuclear-armed rival nations.
A 60-year old woman and 13-year old boy were killed and three wounded in shelling over the Line of Control (LOC), near the informal border with India, on Saturday and Sunday, Pakistan's foreign ministry said.
India and Pakistan both accuse each other of breaching a 2003 ceasefire agreement by shelling and firing over the LOC, killing dozens this year.
Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over deadly cross-border shelling in Kashmir
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Top brokerage calls for October 1: Macquarie bullish on Indiabulls Housing; Credit Suisse 'neutral' on Maruti

Top brokerage calls for October 1: Macquarie bullish on Indiabulls Housing; Credit Suisse 'neutral' on Maruti

CNBCTV18's top stocks to watch out for on October 1

CNBCTV18's top stocks to watch out for on October 1

10 things you need to know before the opening bell on October 1

10 things you need to know before the opening bell on October 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV