Politics
Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over deadly cross-border shelling in Kashmir
Updated : October 01, 2019 07:42 AM IST
Pakistan's government on Monday summoned India's top diplomat in the country over accusations of deadly shelling by India in Kashmir, as tensions run high between the nuclear-armed rival nations.
A 60-year old woman and 13-year old boy were killed and three wounded in shelling over the Line of Control (LOC), near the informal border with India, on Saturday and Sunday, Pakistan's foreign ministry said.
India and Pakistan both accuse each other of breaching a 2003 ceasefire agreement by shelling and firing over the LOC, killing dozens this year.
