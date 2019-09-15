Pakistan summons Afghan, Indian diplomats after soldiers, civilian killed
Updated : September 15, 2019 12:55 PM IST
Pakistan has summoned diplomats from Afghanistan andÂ IndiaÂ after several shooting incidents along two different borders killed four Pakistani soldiers and a civilian woman.
Both incidents occurred in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.
Pakistan summoned anÂ Indian diplomat on Saturday after it said firing byÂ Indian forces across the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir killed a 40-year-old woman from the village of Balakot.
