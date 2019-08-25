Politics

Pakistan senate chairman cancels UAE visit after PM Modi honoured by Gulf nation

Updated : August 25, 2019 08:33 PM IST

Pakistanâ€™s senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Sunday cancelled his official trip to the UAE, a day after Prime Minister Narendra ModiÂ was honoured with the Gulf nationâ€™s highest civilian award during his visit to the country.

Prime Minister Modi was honoured with the â€˜Order of Zayedâ€™, the UAEâ€™s highest civilian award, on Saturday as a mark of appreciation for his efforts to boost bilateral ties between the two nations.