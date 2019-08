Politics

Pakistan senate chairman cancels UAE visit after PM Modi honoured by Gulf nation

Updated : August 25, 2019 08:33 PM IST

Pakistan’s senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Sunday cancelled his official trip to the UAE, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honoured with the Gulf nation’s highest civilian award during his visit to the country.

Prime Minister Modi was honoured with the ‘Order of Zayed’, the UAE’s highest civilian award, on Saturday as a mark of appreciation for his efforts to boost bilateral ties between the two nations.