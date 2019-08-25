Politics
Pakistan senate chairman cancels UAE visit after PM Modi honoured by Gulf nation
Updated : August 25, 2019 08:33 PM IST
Pakistanâ€™s senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Sunday cancelled his official trip to the UAE, a day after Prime Minister Narendra ModiÂ was honoured with the Gulf nationâ€™s highest civilian award during his visit to the country.
Prime Minister Modi was honoured with the â€˜Order of Zayedâ€™, the UAEâ€™s highest civilian award, on Saturday as a mark of appreciation for his efforts to boost bilateral ties between the two nations.
Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after India abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmirâ€™s special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories, evoking strong reactions from Pakistan.
