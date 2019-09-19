Politics
Pakistan refuses permission for PM Modi to fly across its airspace
Updated : September 19, 2019 06:31 AM IST
Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Islamabad had told the Indian High Commission it was turning down India’s request for Modi to fly across the country on Friday.
Relations between Islamabad and New Delhi, already hostile, have been further strained over India’s decision last month to revoke the special status of its portion of the Kashmir region that both countries claim.
