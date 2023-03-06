In a warning to the Pakistan government, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said it will be too difficult for his party to remain part of the government if the it does not fulfil the promises of giving relief to flood victims of Sindh.

Is a new political crisis brewing in cash-trapped Pakistan? Amid former Prime Minister Imran Khan's arrest on cards, the country's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari warned of quitting the government over unkept promises. This took place while elections in the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies are due in a month and the country is struggling to sign a pact with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout package worth over $1 billion.

Amid this, Bilawal's comments about quitting the ministry might come as a blow to Pakistan's politics. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, said it will be too difficult for his party to remain part of the federal government if the Centre does not fulfil the promise of giving relief to flood victims of Sindh. "We don't tolerate it," he said in a video posted by the PPP on Twitter

"The promises to flood victims need to be fulfilled otherwise it will be difficult for us to hold our (federal) ministries, Bilawal said. "The flood-hit community is going through a difficult time amid rising inflation in the country," he added.

Bhutto-Zardari's party is a key government ally and rules in Sindh. Shehbaz Sharif' Pakistan Muslim League (N) formed a coalition government in Pakistan in 2022 after Imran Khan lost a no-confidence motion in the assembly.

Zardari also objected to the "first-ever" digital census in the country, saying "it was unacceptable that elections in one province take place based on a different census, and other provincial polls are held based on a ‘flawed’ digital census...then this is not acceptable to the PPP".

Last week, a breakthrough verdict by Pakistan’s Supreme Court paved the way for elections in the two provinces, currently run by interim governments. According to Geo TV, the general elections in Punjab are scheduled for April 30, while the date for the polls in KP is yet to be announced by Governor Ghulam Ali.

Imran Khan's arrest adds to the political drama

Imran Khan, also the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), launched an election campaign on Saturday in the two provinces on Saturday. A day later, Pakistani police served arrest warrants to Khan to ensure his appearance in court in connection with the Toshakhana case.

Islamabad police said in a statement that when Khan wasn't found at his residence in Lahore, they served arrest warrants. The officer leading the team had “gone into Imran’s room but he was not present there”, police said.

The election commission of Pakistan had in October found the 70-year-old cricket-hero-turned politician guilty of unlawfully selling gifts from foreign dignitaries. The Federal Investigation Agency then filed charges against him in an anti-graft court, which last week issued the arrest warrants after Khan failed to appear in court despite repeated summons.

Now, Khan is required to appear before the court on March 7. If he fails to do so, police will be required to arrest him and present him to court, according to Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. Meanwhile, Khan's aide Fawad Chaudhry said he couldn't be arrested because he had secured a protective bail from a high court.

Khan complained of not being provided adequate security despite being the country's former PM. In this regard, he also wrote a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial requesting adequate security arrangements for his court appearances due to possible assassination attempts against him.

"I wish to draw your attention to a very critical issue. Ever since the removal of my government through a regime change operation, I have been confronted with questionable FIRs, threats and finally an assassination attempt," the former prime minister stated in the letter on Sunday, according to The Express Tribune report.

Pakistan's economic crisis

The political drama Pakistan comes on top of the economic tussle that the country is dealing with right now. The inflation in Pakistan has topped a 58-year high , while the central bank's policy rate has been hiked to a 27-year high.

The Pakistani rupee, however, strengthened 2.38 percent in interbank closing at 278.46 rupees against the dollar on Friday. On March 2, Pakistan's rupee touched a record low and its dollar bonds slumped as the country struggles to unlock critical IMF funding, while a bigger-than-expected interest rate hike failed to revive its markets, Reuters reported.

The cash-strapped country is scrambling to fulfil demands by the IMF for the release of at least a $1 billion tranche from the $6.5 billion bailout to avoid an economic meltdown. Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said in a tweet last week that the country is likely to strike the IMF agreement next week "as the negotiations are about to conclude".