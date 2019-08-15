Pakistan PM Imran Khan accuses India of planning military action in Kashmir
Updated : August 15, 2019 08:11 AM IST
India revoked the special status of its portion of Himalayan Kashmir, known as Jammu and Kashmir, on Aug. 5 and moved to quell widespread unrest by shutting down communications and clamping down on freedom of movement.
Islamabad retaliated by suspending bilateral trade and all public transport links with India, as well as expelling New Delhi's ambassador to Islamabad.
