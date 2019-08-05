#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
Pakistan may move to International Court of Justice if India tries to quash special status of J&K, says report

Updated : August 05, 2019 02:14 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government on Monday revoked Article 370 and Article 35A, which gives special rights and privileges to the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir in government jobs and land.
President Ram Nath Kovind has signed notification to scrap Article 370.
Union home minister Amit Shah also proposed a new bill for the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir.
Pakistan may move to International Court of Justice if India tries to quash special status of J&K, says report
