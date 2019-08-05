Pakistan may move to International Court of Justice if India tries to quash special status of J&K, says report

Pakistan would approach the International Court of Justice besides taking other steps if India decides to quash the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, according to Pakistan-based news daily The News International.

The Indian government’s move would be against the United Nation Security Council’s resolution, the report said.

The report, quoting unnamed sources, said that the Foreign Office will submit its detailed recommendations to the government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government on Monday revoked Article 370 and Article 35A, which gives special rights and privileges to the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir in government jobs and land.

Home Minister Amit Shah, in a statement presented in Rajya Sabha, said that Article 370 and Article 35A will be abrogated. He also proposed a new bill for the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir.