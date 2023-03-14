Imran Khan likely to be arrested soon, thousands gather at his Lahore election rally | WATCH

The Islamabad law enforcers had come to the city for the second time to arrest Imran Khan.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to be arrested soon as Islamabad police reached Lahore to arrest him after a court issued non-bailable warrants against him in two cases. The arrest warrant was issued after Imran Khan skipped proceedings in cases pertaining to threats issued to a judge and the Toshakhana gifts.

Geo News earlier quoted sources as saying on Monday the Islamabad police will visit Zaman Park in the next 24 hours to arrest the former prime minister. A police party from the capital city had flown to Lahore to arrest the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman who was ousted as the prime minister last year in April.

Khan was booked in a case for threatening judicial magistrate Zeba Chaudhry and police officers at a rally in F-9 Park on August 20, to "terrorise" police officers and the judiciary, reports said. The other case against Khan is for allegedly concealing details of Toshakhana gifts.

In connection with the Toshakhana case, the capital police had arrived on March 5 in Lahore, but they were told that Khan was not at his Zaman Park residence, resulting in them leaving empty-handed.

Last week, the Islamabad High Court suspended the non-bailable arrest warrant for Khan issued by the local court issued due to the PTI chief's continuous absence. The court had earlier reserved its verdict on a petition filed by the former prime minister seeking an exemption from the hearing of the case.

Earlier, the Lahore police booked Khan in another case related to the killing of a PTI worker - Ali Bilal alias Zille Shah - in a road accident. This is the 81th FIR against Khan since the PML-N led federal coalition came into power 11 months ago after toppling his government through a no-confidence motion.

Thousands at Imran Khan's election rally in Lahore

Imran Khan led a march of thousands of his supporters on Monday, a day after he called off his party's election rally following a ban on public gatherings in Punjab's provincial capital.

The 70-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician's supporters threw rose petals at a convoy carrying him to Data Darbar shrine where he is expected to address his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf: workers. A large number of women also joined the rally.

Several visuals of the rally were posted by Khan and his party PTI on their Twitter handle.

"Thank you Lahore and especially all the ppl who walked with our rally for almost 7 hrs. This is why cabal of crooks and their handlers are so petrified of us - denying permission repeatedly; violently attacking our workers on 8 March and perpetrating custodial killing of Zille Shah," Khan tweeted.