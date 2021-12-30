Pakistan gets 25 Chinese J-10 C fighter jets; here's how they stack up against India’s Rafale

Pakistan has received 25 Chinese multirole J-10C fighter jets in response to India's Rafale jet fighters, the country’s Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said.

A full squadron of 25 all-weather J-10Cs will attend the Pakistan Day ceremony on March 23 in 2022, the minister informed reporters in his hometown of Rawalpindi.

Rafale is a game-changer for the Indian Air Force

In 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a significant defence agreement with France's Dassault Aviation to buy 36 Rafale fighter jets and strengthen India's air force.

The arrival of the Rafale jets in India enraged Pakistan, which accused India of amassing an excessive arsenal of weapons. The country expressed concern, while Beijing warned against New Delhi's aggressive posture.

This year, India received 32 Dassault Rafale multirole fighter jets, as promised by France. Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the French defence minister stated that the remainder of the twin-engine aircraft will be delivered on time.

Rafale vs J-10 C

Rafale is a fourth-generation jet boasting Delta-wings and twin-generation engines. This fighter jet also has semi-stealth capabilities and can launch nuclear warheads.

The Rafale's most unique feature is the Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile. With this, the jet fighter can launch a missile attack 150 km from within the Indian border.

The J-10C on the other hand is powered by a Chinese-made engine, allowing it to be "independent" of Russian export restrictions. However, it is not yet clear how reliable these Chinese-built jet engines are.

While Pakistan already has a fleet of US-made F-16s, it was looking for an answer to India's latest defence purchase. The Pakistani minister has also said that the March 23 ceremony will witness the presence of esteemed guests and the J-10C jet fighters will perform a flypast. This will be done in response to the demonstration of Rafale's capabilities by India.

Pakistan witnessing extreme economic woes at present

Pakistan's economy is currently in turmoil , with the country requiring gross external financing of $51.6 billion over the next two years (2021-2023) to meet its financial requirements.

The country has joined the top 10 nations with the largest foreign debts, according to a recent World Bank report.

Saudi Arabia's $3-billion loan played a key role

Imran Khan-led cabinet had inked a contract that would allow for a $3-billion loan from Saudi Arabia. According to a Pakistani channel, Geo News, the Saudi government had previously promised to keep a $3-billion reserve at the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

China and Pakistan relationship

China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative allies and brotherly neighbours. The Chinese call Pakistan "Iron Pak," implying that the friendship between the two countries is as strong as iron.

Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a historic visit to Pakistan in 2015, elevating bilateral relations to a strategic cooperative partnership in all weathers and starting a new chapter in the relationship.

The increasing friendship between China and Pakistan has been a cause for concern for India. Arms deals, joint exercises, and defence pacts are all part of the growing military cooperation between the two countries.

Read Also | Explained: Why Pakistan PM Imran Khan refuses to condemn repression of Uighurs in China