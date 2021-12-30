Pakistan gets 25 Chinese J-10 C fighter jets; here's how they stack up against India’s Rafale

Pakistan has received 25 Chinese multirole J-10C fighter jets in response to India's Rafale jet fighters, the country’s Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said.
Pakistan witnessing extreme economic woes at present
Saudi Arabia's $3-billion loan played a key role
China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative allies and brotherly neighbours. The Chinese call Pakistan "Iron Pak," implying that the friendship between the two countries is as strong as iron.
The increasing friendship between China and Pakistan has been a cause for concern for India. Arms deals, joint exercises, and defence pacts are all part of the growing military cooperation between the two countries.