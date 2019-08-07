Pakistan downgrades diplomatic ties with India; suspends bilateral trade

Pakistan on Wednesday downgraded diplomatic relations with India and suspended bilateral trade in the wake of New Delhi's "unilateral and illegal" move to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian government on Monday abolished Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a crucial meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) in Islamabad which was attended by top civil and military leadership.

The Committee decided "downgrading of diplomatic relations with India" and "suspension of bilateral trade with India," the statement said.

India has said Jammu and Kashmir was an integral part of India and the issue was strictly internal to the country.

The Pakistani statement said that the country will observe this Independence Day on August 14 in solidarity with Kashmiris.

"August 15 will be observed as Black Day," it added.

India celebrates August 15 as its Independence Day.

Prime Minister Khan also directed that all diplomatic channels be activated to highlight the alleged human rights violations in the Valley.

The Foreign Minister, Defense Minister, Interior Minister, Advisor on finance, Kashmir Affairs Minister as well as Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Chairman, three services chiefs, ISI chief, and other top officials attended the meeting.

The NSC met after the meeting of top military generals and and a rare joint session of parliament on the Kashmir issue on Tuesday. It was the second meeting of Pakistan's top decision making body this week.

Pakistan has condemned and rejected the Indian government's decision and vowed to exercise "all possible options" to counter India's "illegal" and "unilateral" step.

The NSC is the highest forum of civil and military top leadership to come together and discuss important matters of national security.

India has not been engaging with Pakistan since an attack on the Air Force base at Pathankot in January of 2016 by Pakistan-based terrorists, maintaining that talks and terror cannot go together.

Early this year, tensions flared up between India and Pakistan after a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) killed 40 CRPF personnel in Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Amid mounting outrage, the Indian Air Force carried out a counter-terror operation, hitting the biggest JeM training camp in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan on February 26.