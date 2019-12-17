Politics
Pakistan court hands death penalty to Pervez Musharraf
Updated : December 17, 2019 01:14 PM IST
A Pakistani court on Tuesday handed former military ruler Pervez Musharraf death sentence in the long-drawn treason case against him
Musharraf is currently in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.
The trial pertains for clamping the state of emergency on November 3, 2007, and had been pending since December 2013.
