Pakistan continues to be in FATF 'Grey List', warned of action if it fails to check terror 

Updated : February 21, 2020 10:50 PM IST

The decision was taken at the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) plenary, which concluded in Paris on Friday after six days of deliberations.
The FATF decided to continue Pakistan in the 'Grey List'.
To date, Pakistan has largely addressed 14 of 27 action items given to it in controlling funding to terror groups like LeT, JeM and Hizbul Mujahideen, which are responsible for a series of attacks in India.
