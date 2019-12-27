Politics
Pakistan arrests 5 al-Qaida operatives in nighttime raid
Updated : December 27, 2019 04:36 PM IST
Five al-Qaida operatives were arrested in a raid overnight in eastern Pakistan.
The suspects arrested late Thursday belong to the al-Qaida branch active in the region and known as Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent.
Al-Qaida founder Osama Bin Laden was killed in a U.S. Navy SEALs operation in May 2011 in his hiding place in the garrison city of Abbottabad, not far from the capital of Islamabad.
