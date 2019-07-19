Legal
Pakistan allows consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav after ICJ ruling
July 19, 2019
The United Nations court ruled on Wednesday in the Hague that Pakistan should undertake an "effective review" of the case, adding that a "continued stay of execution" was needed for that to happen.
Jadhav was arrested in March 2016 in Pakistan's southwestern province of Baluchistan, the site of a long-running conflict between security forces and separatists.
India says Jadhav is innocent and had asked the UN court to intervene, saying his trial had been unfair and Pakistan had denied him diplomatic assistance.
