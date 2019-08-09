#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Pakistan accused of snubbing Indian Sikhs’ religious heads during visit

Updated : August 09, 2019 02:28 PM IST

Indian religious leaders visited the neighbouring country for the 550th birth anniversary celebration of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak.
The delegation had to wait until the eleventh hour for government permission to take out the Nagar Kirtan or celebratory procession.
Pakistan accused of snubbing Indian Sikhs’ religious heads during visit
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Apple offers security researchers $1 million, special iPhones for finding bugs

Apple offers security researchers $1 million, special iPhones for finding bugs

SpiceJet reports Q1 net profit of Rs 262 crore

SpiceJet reports Q1 net profit of Rs 262 crore

Total promoter pledge valuation of these ten companies touches Rs 1 lakh crore

Total promoter pledge valuation of these ten companies touches Rs 1 lakh crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV