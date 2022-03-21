Pak PM Imran Khan praises India as no-confidence motion brews at home

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan lauded India’s foreign policy measures just days after India bought three million barrels of deeply discounted Russian crude despite misgivings from Western allies. Khan’s comment shows a growing divide between Pakistan and other Western nations due to the country’s precarious position in juggling its ties with China, Russia, and the West.
"I salute India today. It has always maintained an independent foreign policy,” said Khan in a rally.
For the people, says Khan
Much like Pakistan, India also has had to walk a diplomatic and strategic tightrope since Russia decided to invade Ukraine. While Russia may not be a large trade partner for India, bilateral trade is strategically important due to India’s use of Russian military hardware.
India is also increasingly working in tandem with nations like the US and others to counter China’s growing threat in the Indo-Pacific, something which would be made more difficult if sanctions push Russia further towards China.
“India is a member of Quad alliance with United States as one of its members. But still it calls itself neutral. India is importing oil from Russia which is facing sanctions. This is because India's foreign policy is for its people,” Khan said addressing the rally.
“I haven’t bowed before anyone and will not let my nation bow either,” Khan said during the rally.
No-confidence on horizon
Khan is currently drumming up support for himself as the Pakistani parliament prepares to table a motion of no-confidence against the cricketer-turned-politician on March 25. While Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf have stated that they believe that the no-confidence motion will be defeated, the opposition is hoping to oust Khan from his position.