Pak PM Imran Khan praises India as no-confidence motion brews at home

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan lauded India’s foreign policy measures just days after India bought three million barrels of deeply discounted Russian crude despite misgivings from Western allies. Khan’s comment shows a growing divide between Pakistan and other Western nations due to the country’s precarious position in juggling its ties with China, Russia, and the West.

"I salute India today. It has always maintained an independent foreign policy,” said Khan in a rally.

For the people, says Khan

Much like Pakistan, India also has had to walk a diplomatic and strategic tightrope since Russia decided to invade Ukraine. While Russia may not be a large trade partner for India, bilateral trade is strategically important due to India’s use of Russian military hardware.

India is also increasingly working in tandem with nations like the US and others to counter China’s growing threat in the Indo-Pacific, something which would be made more difficult if sanctions push Russia further towards China.

“India is a member of Quad alliance with United States as one of its members. But still it calls itself neutral. India is importing oil from Russia which is facing sanctions. This is because India's foreign policy is for its people,” Khan said addressing the rally.

Also read: Indian Oil Corporation buys Russian crude at deep discount

Khan added that his own foreign policy would similarly benefit Pakistan. Khan had refused calls from EU and US diplomats to denounce Russia’s invasion, stating that doing so would be detrimental for Pakistani interests. Khan had visited Moscow just days after Russia invaded Ukraine.

“I haven’t bowed before anyone and will not let my nation bow either,” Khan said during the rally.

No-confidence on horizon