India Pak must introspect why it's universally acknowledged as 'epicentre' of terrorism: India at UN Updated : July 08, 2020 01:38 PM IST India is the largest democracy in the world where all faiths receive equal treatment, as mandated by the Constitution. Pakistan's role as epicentre of terrorism has been well documented by numerous international organisations including the UN and the Financial Action Task Force