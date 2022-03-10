0

Padrauna Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Padrauna Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Padrauna Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting result of Padrauna constituency of Uttar Pradesh including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Padrauna is an assembly constituency in the Kushinagar district, in the North East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.
The Padrauna legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 3, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Kushi Nagar Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Padrauna was won by Swami Prasad Maurya of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Javed Iqbal. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Swami Prasad Maurya.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Swami Prasad Maurya garnered 93649 votes, securing 44.44 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 40552 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 19.24 percent.
The total number of voters in the Padrauna constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.
The Padrauna constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.
