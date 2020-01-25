Politics

Posthumous Padma Vibhushan for Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, George Fernandes

Updated : January 25, 2020 09:25 PM IST

The recipients include Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, George Fernandes, Olympian boxer Mary Kom and former Mauritius prime minister Anerood Gugnauth.

The Padma Vibhushan for this year has been awarded to a total of seven prominent personalities.