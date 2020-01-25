Politics
Posthumous Padma Vibhushan for Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, George Fernandes
Updated : January 25, 2020 09:25 PM IST
The recipients include Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, George Fernandes, Olympian boxer Mary Kom and former Mauritius prime minister Anerood Gugnauth.
The Padma Vibhushan for this year has been awarded to a total of seven prominent personalities.
While 16 have been given the Padma Bhushan, 118 have been given the Padma Shri on the 71st Republic Day this year.
