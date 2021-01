The Ministry of Home Affairs on the eve of Republic Day (January 25) announced the list of Padma awardees for 2021.

The Padma Awards, namely Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, are among the highest civilian awards in India, given for excellence in disciplines such as art, social work, public affairs, sports, etc.

The awards are usually given by the President at a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan every year.

This year, President Ram Nath Kovind has approved conferment of 119 Padma Awards including 1 duo case.

Here's the full list of awardees:

Recipients of Padma Vibhushan

7. Shri Sudarshan Sahoo

Recipients of Padma Bhushan

17. Shri Tarlochan Singh

Recipients of Padma Shri