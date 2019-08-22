Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
P Chidambaram's arrest witch-hunt, voyeurism, says son Karti Chidambaram

Updated : August 22, 2019 06:51 AM IST

Senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram was arrested from his house by the CBI after an evening of high drama.
In a series of tweets earlier, Karti Chidambaram thanked the Congress party for its support to his father and termed the "drama and spectacle" being enacted by the probe agencies was for the "voyeuristic pleasure of some".
