P Chidambaram: Will be lucky if GDP growth touches 5%; questions PM Modi's silence on economy
Updated : December 05, 2019 01:16 PM IST
Senior Congress leader and former FM P Chidambaram was addressing the media in New Delhi a day after he was released from prison on bail in the INX Media money laundering case.
Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram on Thursday slammed the Narendra Modi government on the state of Indian economy.
