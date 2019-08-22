P Chidambaram spent night in CBI headquarters which he inaugurated in 2011

The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday night from his Jor Bagh home in New Delhi after a high-voltage drama amid protest by his supporters and Congress workers. He was kept the CBI headquarters, near Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.



#WATCH ANI file footage: The then Union Home Minister, P Chidambaram at the inauguration of the new Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in Delhi on June 30, 2011. Chidambaram was arrested by CBI yesterday and brought to this complex. pic.twitter.com/ikuxIzaSyF

â€” ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2019

Chidambaram was arrested after the Supreme Court refused an urgent hearing on his please challenging the Delhi High Courtâ€™s order dismissing his request for pre-arrest bail in the INX media case will be placed before the Chief Justice of India to consider for an urgent listing.

The case relates to an FIR registered by the CBI on May 15, 2017, over alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance provided to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007, when Chidambaram was the Union finance minister.