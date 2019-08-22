P Chidambaram sent to four-day CBI custody in INX Media corruption case

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram was on Thursday sent to four days custody by a Special CBI Court in the INX Media corruption case.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar asked the agency to conduct the medical examination of Chidambaram as per the rules.

Also read: CNBC-TV18 Explains: What is the INX Media case and why was Chidambaram arrested?

The court also allowed the family members and lawyers of Chidambaram to met him for half an hour every day during the CBI custody.

"Considering the facts and circumstances, I am of the view that police custody is justified," the judge said and remanded him to CBI's custody till August 26.