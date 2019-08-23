Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

P Chidambaram may have to sleep on 'takht' in Tihar once CBI custody ends

Updated : August 23, 2019 12:06 PM IST

Highly placed sources in the Tihar jail told IANS that Chidambaram, in all probability, is expected to be sent to jail once his CBI remand is done.
Sources said as of now, Chidambaram, if not granted bail in coming weeks, would be lodged in Jail No 7 meant for economic offenders.
As per jail manual, inmates sleep on the floor, but senior citizens are provided a 'wooden takht' without a mattress. Sources said after a medical test, Chidambaram, 73, would be provided this to sleep.
P Chidambaram may have to sleep on 'takht' in Tihar once CBI custody ends
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Yes Bank gains 9% on report of plans to raise additional Rs 9,000 crore

Yes Bank gains 9% on report of plans to raise additional Rs 9,000 crore

Sharp fall in profitability of India Inc in Q1 a clear sign of slowdown, says Care Ratings

Sharp fall in profitability of India Inc in Q1 a clear sign of slowdown, says Care Ratings

1.82 lakh unsold housing units worth Rs 1 lakh crore in NCR, says new study

1.82 lakh unsold housing units worth Rs 1 lakh crore in NCR, says new study

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV