P Chidambaram may have to sleep on 'takht' in Tihar once CBI custody ends
Updated : August 23, 2019 12:06 PM IST
Highly placed sources in the Tihar jail told IANS that Chidambaram, in all probability, is expected to be sent to jail once his CBI remand is done.
Sources said as of now, Chidambaram, if not granted bail in coming weeks, would be lodged in Jail No 7 meant for economic offenders.
As per jail manual, inmates sleep on the floor, but senior citizens are provided a 'wooden takht' without a mattress. Sources said after a medical test, Chidambaram, 73, would be provided this to sleep.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more