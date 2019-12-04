#RBIMonetaryPolicy#GDP#Maharashtra
Over half the Indians paid bribe to get their work done, reveals survey

Updated : December 04, 2019 03:49 PM IST

Rajasthan has emerged as the most corrupt state in the country while Kerala is the least corrupt.
Property registration and land issues are a top area of corruption followed by police stations.
