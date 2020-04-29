Over half of Indians want economy to be opened even if COVID-19 is not contained: Ipsos poll

A majority of Indian respondents who participated in an Ipsos survey believe that the economy and businesses should be reopened even if the ongoing coronavirus outbreak is not contained.

The view is widely shared by respondents in countries such as China, Russia, Germany and Italy. The Paris-based market research firm conducted a poll of more than 28,000 people between April 16 and 19.

It found out that a majority of respondents in eight out of 14 countries were against opening the economy if the virus is not fully under control.

The sentiment to not open businesses is highest in developed economies of the United Kingdom and Canada with 70 percent of respondents supporting it, followed by Mexico (65 percent), Spain and Australia (61 percent) and the United States (59 percent).

However, respondents in countries such as Russia, China, Italy, India and Germany are of the view that reopening of businesses should take place. Among these, as many as 60 percent of respondents in Russia supported the idea, while 58 percent of respondents from China shared the sentiment. As many as 53 percent of respondents in Italy, 51 percent in India and 50 percent in Germany also supported the view to reopen the businesses.

Indian respondents remain most undecided on whether businesses should open even if the virus is not fully contained with the difference being just 8 percentage points between those that agree and disagree, as per the survey. Germany has a 9 point difference, while France has 11 point difference. Both Italy and Brazil have 13 point difference.

On post-lockdown exit, a majority of respondents, in fact as many as 12 out of 14 countries in the survey, say they are going to be nervous about leaving their homes if businesses are allowed to reopen and travel homes.

This sentiment is highest in India (78 percent), Japan (77 percent), China (72 percent), the U.K. and Mexico (71 percent) and Brazil and Canada (68 percent), the survey said.