Over 65% people want NRC to be implemented across country, reveals survey

Updated : December 22, 2019 01:14 PM IST

As per the survey, 65.4 percent people across the country want the implementation of the NRC across the country, 28.3 percent people opposed the measure, while 6.3 percent people did not want to comment on the issue and or said that they don't know about it.
Among the Muslims, 66.2 percent people did not want the NRC to be implemented across the country while 28.5 percent of them favoured the idea.
In Assam 76.9 percent people were in favour of its implementation.
