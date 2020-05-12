  • SENSEX
Over 45,000 bookings worth Rs 16 crore so far for special trains: Indian Railways

Updated : May 12, 2020 11:49 AM IST

So far, 45,533 bookings (PNRs) worth Rs 16.15 crore have been recorded for the special trains for the next seven days, the railways said.
On Tuesday, the national transporter said installing the Aarogya Setu mobile application was mandatory for the passengers.
These special trains will only have air-conditioned coaches.
